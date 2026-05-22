WUF13 Hosts Discussions On New Cities In Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a panel discussion is being held on the topic "New Capitals and New Cities of Central Asia. Water-Sensitive Urban Planning and Housing for Climate Resilience," Trend reports.

During the session, participants will discuss how developing capitals and newly planned cities, such as Astana (Kazakhstan), New Tashkent (Uzbekistan), the city of Alatau (Kazakhstan), Arkdag and Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), the Altai residential complex in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), and New Karakorum (Mongolia), are incorporating the principles of water-efficient urban planning into master plans, housing strategies, infrastructure systems, and management systems.

Particular attention is being paid to innovative planning approaches, nature-based solutions, sustainable housing typologies, and decentralized water supply systems.

Experts will also present policy tools that place water security and climate-resilient solutions at the core of expanding housing supply, while promoting inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Through comparative case studies and practical insights, this session positions Central Asia as an emerging hub of best practices in water-efficient urban planning for arid and climate-vulnerable regions. The session aims to develop practical policy recommendations relevant to cities worldwide facing similar water and climate constraints, as well as to promote international knowledge exchange and South-South cooperation.

The session aims to foster dialogue among urban planners, developers, and international organizations on how water-sensitive urban planning can accelerate the construction of adequate housing and support a climate-resilient future for cities.

Meanwhile, today Baku is hosting the final day of WUF13.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting on the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, women's and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being took place. The forum also featured a flag-raising ceremony for the UN and Azerbaijan.

The second day of the forum was marked by the first-ever Leaders' Summit. On this day, high-level discussions were held on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban sustainability. Also, as part of WUF13, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated, presented as a key platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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