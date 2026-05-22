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Eni CCUS Holding Secures Over £500 Million From Global Lenders

Eni CCUS Holding Secures Over £500 Million From Global Lenders


2026-05-22 05:36:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Eni and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, announced that Eni CCUS Holding is expanding its financing sources to further strengthen its Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project platform, Trend reports via Eni.

Following the successful project financing of the Liverpool Bay CCS (LBCCS), the core infrastructure of the HyNet industrial decarbonization cluster in the United Kingdom, strong market interest in Eni CCUS Holding has continued, with demand significantly exceeding initial targets.

In this context, Eni CCUS Holding secured a financing facility of more than £500 million from a consortium of 13 international lenders, including Banco BPM, BNP Paribas, BPER, DNB, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest, SMBC, Société Générale, and UniCredit, with BNP Paribas acting as sole financial advisor.

The transaction reflects strong market confidence in Eni CCUS Holding's strategic direction and execution capabilities, seen as key to advancing industrial decarbonization. It also underscores the long-term commitment of shareholders Eni and GIP, highlighting their alignment on the strategic importance of CCS in the energy transition.

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Trend News Agency

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