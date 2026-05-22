Icherisheher To Become World's First 'Smart Nature Reserve' - Board Chairman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Icherisheher can become the world's first historical reserve where the "smart city" concept will be implemented in the format of a "smart reserve", Chairman of the Board of the“Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at an event titled“Digital Transformation in Historic Cities Smart Heritage” in Baku within the framework of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to him, the concept envisions integrating heritage, the local community, and modern technologies into a unified management system for the historic city.

Mahmud noted that digital services for tourists and residents are already being implemented as part of the project. Specifically, a mobile app provides information about all the museums, hotels, and restaurants in Icherisheher, as well as navigation along the historic streets.

"Even people living in Icherisheher can sometimes get lost in the narrow streets, but thanks to the integrated navigation, this problem is solved," he said.

The head of the administration also emphasized that special attention is being paid to transportation and parking. According to him, traffic in historical cities should be limited, but not completely banned, as this impacts the quality of life of local residents.

Mahmud announced that the Icherisheher administration signed a memorandum of understanding with an Azerbaijani bank on strategic cooperation within the framework of the "smart reserve" concept. The agreement envisages the integration of digital and banking services for tourists and visitors.

He pointed out that future plans include the complete digitalization of services, as well as the implementation of digital solutions in the field of monument and cultural heritage protection.

According to Mahmud, UN-Habitat representatives and international experts have already called this approach innovative.

"This could become the first smart nature reserve in the world, and we are proud of it," he stressed.

Mahmud added that foreign guests and WUF13 participants highly praised the attention and care shown to Icherisheher by the Azerbaijani administration and government.

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