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Azerbaijan's Azerpambig, Tajikistan's Boboi Sharifbek Ink Agro-Industrial Agreement

Azerbaijan's Azerpambig, Tajikistan's Boboi Sharifbek Ink Agro-Industrial Agreement


2026-05-22 05:36:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan's "Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex" LLC and Tajikistan's "Boboi Sharifbek" enterprise have signed a cooperation agreement to develop joint agro-industrial production and investment, Trend reports.

The document was inked on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum held in Baku, which brought together government officials, business organizations, and corporate executives from both countries.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral commercial ties, facilitate the exchange of agricultural technologies, and create new frameworks for joint investment projects within the agricultural sector.

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