Polish FM Thanks Trump For US Troop Announcement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Helsingborg, Sweden: Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski thanked President Donald Trump on Friday for announcing that 5,000 US troops would head to Poland, after an earlier planned deployment was called off.

"I want to thank President Trump for his announcement that the rotation, the presence of American troops in Poland will be maintained more or less at previous levels," Sikorski told reporters ahead of talks in Sweden with his NATO counterparts.