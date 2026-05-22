Uzbekistan, UAE Step Up Public Sector Optimization And AI Deployment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates plan to expand their partnership in public administration modernization and Artificial Intelligence deployment, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

The framework was reviewed during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and a UAE delegation led by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi.

The sides assessed the implementation of a joint roadmap covering 10 key areas aimed at improving civil service mechanisms and reducing bureaucracy, which has already seen the launch of a dedicated project office in Uzbekistan. Particular attention was paid to the progress of the "Five Million AI Leaders" educational initiative, which has currently reached over one million participants across the country.

--