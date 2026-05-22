Uzbekistan And U.S.-Based SLB Explore Deeper Co-Op In Hydrocarbon Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Uzbek Energy Ministry and global oilfield services company SLB discussed the expansion of cooperation in geological exploration, digital technologies, and hydrocarbon development during talks in Tashkent, Trend reports via ministry.

The discussions were held between SLB's Managing Director for Central Asia, A. Boykov, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy, J. Mirzamakhmedov.

During the talks, Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy, J. Mirzamakhmedov, and S. Shohdi, President of SLB for the Asia-Pacific region, reviewed the current status and prospective directions of cooperation in geological exploration, digitalization, reservoir modelling, drilling, and the development of complex hydrocarbon reserves.

Particular emphasis was placed on joint initiatives aimed at developing digital databases, enhancing field development efficiency, and formulating both short- and long-term strategies for hydrocarbon production.

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