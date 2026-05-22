Palak Tiwari Calls Deepika Padukone Her Biggest Inspiration, Praises Her Journey

Palak Tiwari has expressed her admiration for Deepika Padukone, calling her a major inspiration for young actors. She praised Deepika's powerful yet feminine screen presence and the impactful journey she has built in cinema.

Young actors continue to admire Deepika Padukone not only for her on-screen performances but also for the strong career path she has built in Indian cinema. Among them, Palak Tiwari recently shared how Deepika remains a major inspiration for her, especially in the way she represents women on screen.

Palak highlighted that Deepika stands out because she embraces being a“heroine” without trying to imitate a hero. According to her, Deepika's strength lies in portraying femininity with confidence, showing that women characters can be powerful in their own unique way without relying on action-heavy roles.

She further explained that even in impactful films, Deepika's characters feel strong because of their emotional depth and identity as women. Referring to sequences like her role in Jawan, Palak noted that strength does not always need physical action, but can be expressed through presence and emotion.

Palak Tiwari is not the only young actor inspired by Deepika. Over the years, several newcomers like Ananya Panday and Rasha Thadani have also expressed admiration for her journey, screen presence, and the global recognition she has brought to Indian cinema.

Today, Deepika Padukone's impact extends far beyond films. From representing India on international platforms to becoming a global face of Indian cinema, she continues to influence a new generation of actors who see her as both a role model and a cultural icon.