Legendary Moment: Yaya Diamond Sits Down With Earth, Wind & Fire And Prominent Artists As She Kicks Off Her Own Tour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Grammy-nominated vocalist Yaya Diamond (Sony Records/Alpha Artists/Healing Vocals) and global touring artist Zeus Rebel Waters are set to ignite the summer with the launch of The Legacy World Tour 2026, beginning June 6, 2026, at BSpills in Du Quoin, Illinois, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now at .

The tour opens with a historic cultural moment as Yaya Diamond does an exclusive interview with the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire group member Ralph Johnson. Earth, Wind & Fire as of 2026 is managed by PB Entertainment with their music distribution through Sony Music Entertainment. The interview Coincides with the group's highly anticipated new book-a reflective, behind-the-music exploration of their spiritual, cultural, and artistic journey-this interview will be broadcast across Yaya's international podcast and syndicated radio show, setting a tone of legacy, lineage, and the future of global music.

A Media Series That Bridges Generations

In the weeks leading up to the tour, Yaya Diamond has conducted a series of high-impact interviews with influential figures across music, television, and entertainment. Each conversation reinforces the tour's central theme: honoring the architects of modern sound while spotlighting the rising voices shaping its future.

“Rhythm & Fire: A Life in Harmony with Earth, Wind & Fire” - Ralph Johnson Interview

Yaya's conversation with Ralph Johnson, one of the group's longest-standing members, dives deep into the band's spiritual philosophy, global influence, and the creative foundations of their new book. The new Book is out on many different platforms, and you can find a copy on Amazon with a link below under contact information. The interview was one of high anticipation. Earth, Wind & Fire are currently touring. You can find a link to their page here .

Jamal Roberts

Fresh off winning Season 23 of American Idol and earning a Grammy nomination for "Still," the Billboard chart-topper joins Yaya for a candid discussion on his meteoric rise, his spiritual approach to performance, and the secrets behind his upcoming new music dropping currently such as“Perfect For Me” per NEVER STOP ENTERTAINMENT with credit for promotions by Joe Mason, and 19/BMG. Fans can find his music, bio and more at .

Christian Keyes

The Boys star and multi-hyphenate creative sits down with Yaya to bridge the gap between music and film. Christian discusses his journey from Detroit to his success in Amazon Prime's series. He highlights the discipline, faith, and storytelling that fuel his career during a conversation with Yaya. Keyes is excited about the release of his new single,” Your Love Feels Like Home” with support from NEVER STOP ENTERTAINMENT, with credit for promotions by Joe Mason, and Umbrella Entertainment. The song along with a Bio can be heard here .

A Tour Rooted in History and Innovation

The Legacy World Tour 2026 is deeply personal. Yaya Diamond has curated this experience to honor the memory of her late mother, Grammy-nominated singer Evelyn Thomas, while celebrating the artists who shaped her own musical identity.

“Interviewing Earth, Wind & Fire as I launch this tour is a full-circle moment,” says Yaya Diamond.“Their legacy shaped mine. This tour is about honoring the past while stepping boldly into the future.” Yaya exclaims she loves interviewing stars like Keyes and Jamal. They are a true testament to hard work and dreams becoming a reality.

Joined by the powerhouse Zeus Rebel Waters-whose discography has been featured in NFL broadcasts, The Sopranos, and major motion pictures-the tour promises a dynamic, genre-blending fusion of soul, legacy, and cinematic storytelling.“We're bringing something real, something alive, something legendary,” adds Zeus Rebel Waters. Zeus is a pilar of hope in his community and the CEO/Owner of Sweets by Sweet Waters in St, Missouri.

The Tour is set to be a whirlwind of Dynamic music around the Globe.

Event Details

Tour: The Legacy World Tour 2026

Artists: Yaya Diamond & Zeus Rebel Waters

Kickoff Show: June 6, 2026, | 7:00 PM

Venue: BSpills, Du Quoin, IL

Tickets:

Yaya Diamond:

Zeus Rebel Waters:

Ralph Johnson from Earth, Wind & Fire Book Release: Rhythm & Fire: A Life in Harmony with Earth, Wind & Fire



Media & Agent Contact

Healing Vocals Artist Management

Agency: Alpha Artists - Paul Dreifuss