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Indian Court Frees Kashmiri Rights Defender on Bail in Terror Case
(MENAFN) An Indian court has granted bail to Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez, who has been detained since 2021 in a terrorism-related case investigated by the National Investigation Agency, according to reports.
A bench of the Delhi High Court overturned a lower court ruling from December 2024 that had previously denied Parvez bail.
“We have granted bail, subject to various conditions,” the judges said.
According to available information, Parvez, a well-known rights advocate in Indian-administered Kashmir, was arrested in November 2021 in Srinagar in connection with allegations involving members and supporters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by India.
Although he was not initially named in the original complaint, investigators later accused him of recruiting local operatives, gathering intelligence on security forces, and maintaining alleged contacts with militants based in Pakistan.
Authorities also alleged that he played a role in mobilizing protests following the 2016 killing of militant commander Burhan Wani, according to reports.
A bench of the Delhi High Court overturned a lower court ruling from December 2024 that had previously denied Parvez bail.
“We have granted bail, subject to various conditions,” the judges said.
According to available information, Parvez, a well-known rights advocate in Indian-administered Kashmir, was arrested in November 2021 in Srinagar in connection with allegations involving members and supporters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by India.
Although he was not initially named in the original complaint, investigators later accused him of recruiting local operatives, gathering intelligence on security forces, and maintaining alleged contacts with militants based in Pakistan.
Authorities also alleged that he played a role in mobilizing protests following the 2016 killing of militant commander Burhan Wani, according to reports.
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