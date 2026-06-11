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Action Energy Showcases Landmark Kuwait IPO at Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Vice Chairman Eng. Rawaf Bourisli highlights the governance and transparency behind AEC’s IPO, one of the GCC’s standout listings of 2025
Kuwait, June 8, 2026 – Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (AEC, Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, showcased its landmark IPO at Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference, held under the theme “From Resilience to Market Leadership: Scaling Capital Across MENA.”
Speaking at the conference, Action Energy Vice Chairman Eng. Rawaf Bourisli said: “What set Action Energy’s IPO apart was that we operated like a public company long before our IPO. Investors valued that maturity and saw institutional discipline rather than a newly acquired practice.”
Bourisli was speaking on the “Recipe for Success: IPO Readiness Key Elements” panel alongside senior capital markets practitioners, where he discussed the governance and transparency best practices Action Energy had adopted over several years. These included independent board oversight, active audit committees and a shortened financial close, which contributed to the strong local and international institutional demand the offering attracted.
Bourisli also joined a dedicated session on the regional energy, oil and gas outlook, addressing supply dynamics and the role of resilient operators across the GCC’s upstream sector.
Action Energy listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait on Dec. 17, 2025, becoming the first energy sector company to join the exchange since 2008. The offering attracted strong demand from local and international investors, with subscriptions exceeding the offered value by 5.0 times and initial coverage reaching KWD 276 million.
Kuwait, June 8, 2026 – Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (AEC, Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, showcased its landmark IPO at Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference, held under the theme “From Resilience to Market Leadership: Scaling Capital Across MENA.”
Speaking at the conference, Action Energy Vice Chairman Eng. Rawaf Bourisli said: “What set Action Energy’s IPO apart was that we operated like a public company long before our IPO. Investors valued that maturity and saw institutional discipline rather than a newly acquired practice.”
Bourisli was speaking on the “Recipe for Success: IPO Readiness Key Elements” panel alongside senior capital markets practitioners, where he discussed the governance and transparency best practices Action Energy had adopted over several years. These included independent board oversight, active audit committees and a shortened financial close, which contributed to the strong local and international institutional demand the offering attracted.
Bourisli also joined a dedicated session on the regional energy, oil and gas outlook, addressing supply dynamics and the role of resilient operators across the GCC’s upstream sector.
Action Energy listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait on Dec. 17, 2025, becoming the first energy sector company to join the exchange since 2008. The offering attracted strong demand from local and international investors, with subscriptions exceeding the offered value by 5.0 times and initial coverage reaching KWD 276 million.
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