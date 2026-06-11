403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Warns Iran Will ‘Pay the Price’ Over Delayed Negotiations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran delayed negotiations for too long to reach an agreement with Washington, warning that it would now “pay the price,” according to reports.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump sharply criticized Iran’s military capabilities and claimed it had been severely weakened.
“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump wrote.
“The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”
His comments came after a period of heightened tensions marked by overnight exchanges between Iranian and US forces, following several days in which Israel and Iran also traded strikes before easing operations.
According to available information, US Central Command said American fighter jets targeted Iranian air defense systems and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz after a US Army Apache helicopter was shot down.
In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that it carried out retaliatory strikes on 21 US military targets at bases across the region.
In a separate statement posted the same day, Trump also highlighted what he described as the effectiveness of a US naval blockade on Iran, calling it “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump sharply criticized Iran’s military capabilities and claimed it had been severely weakened.
“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump wrote.
“The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”
His comments came after a period of heightened tensions marked by overnight exchanges between Iranian and US forces, following several days in which Israel and Iran also traded strikes before easing operations.
According to available information, US Central Command said American fighter jets targeted Iranian air defense systems and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz after a US Army Apache helicopter was shot down.
In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that it carried out retaliatory strikes on 21 US military targets at bases across the region.
In a separate statement posted the same day, Trump also highlighted what he described as the effectiveness of a US naval blockade on Iran, calling it “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment