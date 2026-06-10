Portugal National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the American people, I send warm congratulations to Portugal as you celebrate the Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities.

As the United States prepares to commemorate 250 years of independence next month, we recognize Portugal as one of our earliest and most steadfast partners. Your support during our nation's founding forged a friendship that has only deepened with time.

This year marks notable progress in our bilateral relationship. The United States and Portugal finalized the State Partnership Program between the Illinois National Guard and Portugal's Armed Forces, which will strengthen our military cooperation. Portugal became an official signatory state of the Artemis Accords, and we launched the U.S.-Portugal CEO Forum, deepening our business connections and driving economic growth in technology and digital innovation.

More than 1.3 million Americans claim Portuguese heritage, including many with ongoing strong Azorean ties. Our partnership derives its strength not only from aligned interests but from the linkages between our people. The friendship between our nations remains strong, and we extend our best wishes to the Portuguese community worldwide in the year ahead.