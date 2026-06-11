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Likud Party Confirms Netanyahu Will Seek Re-Election in Upcoming Vote
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will run in the country’s upcoming elections, his ruling Likud Party confirmed Wednesday, following remarks by US President Donald Trump that cast uncertainty over his political future, according to reports.
The party stated on social media that Netanyahu intends to remain in the race.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the next elections — and, hopefully, will win,” the party said on the US social media platform X.
The announcement came after Trump, in an interview, raised questions about whether Netanyahu plans to continue in office once the war with Iran concludes.
“I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career,” Trump said, according to an X post by journalist Jonathan Karl.
“Does he want to continue? Because, you know he’s a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister.”
According to available information, Trump’s comments sparked renewed attention on Netanyahu’s political future, prompting the Likud Party to publicly reaffirm his candidacy in the next elections.
The party stated on social media that Netanyahu intends to remain in the race.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the next elections — and, hopefully, will win,” the party said on the US social media platform X.
The announcement came after Trump, in an interview, raised questions about whether Netanyahu plans to continue in office once the war with Iran concludes.
“I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career,” Trump said, according to an X post by journalist Jonathan Karl.
“Does he want to continue? Because, you know he’s a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister.”
According to available information, Trump’s comments sparked renewed attention on Netanyahu’s political future, prompting the Likud Party to publicly reaffirm his candidacy in the next elections.
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