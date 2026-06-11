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Girl Injured, Homes Damaged In Attack On Bahrain: Interior Ministry

Girl Injured, Homes Damaged In Attack On Bahrain: Interior Ministry


2026-06-11 03:39:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manama: An 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and homes and cars were damaged in Iranian attacks on Bahrain on Thursday, the interior ministry said.

Falling shrapnel from drone interceptions "due to the sinful Iranian aggression" caused "the burning of vehicles and damage to homes", the ministry posted on X, with photos of scorched cars and buildings.

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