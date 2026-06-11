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Japan Urges US Dialogue with China, Russia to Prevent Nuclear Arms Race
(MENAFN) Japan has called on the United States to pursue dialogue with China and Russia in an effort to prevent a new nuclear arms race, according to a joint statement released by both countries.
The statement said that Tokyo hosted Washington on June 8–9 for what was described as an “Extended Deterrence Dialogue,” where defense and security cooperation was reviewed in the context of rising global nuclear concerns.
During the talks, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to Japan’s defense, emphasizing that it would use “the full range of US defense capabilities, including nuclear.”
Japan, in turn, reiterated its support for US military forces and operations in the region, noting that such cooperation contributes to deterrence strategies aimed at preventing conflict.
According to available information, the two sides also discussed US plans to modernize its nuclear forces, alongside Japan’s evolving defense posture in response to growing regional threats.
Tokyo also “strongly encouraged the US pursuit of multilateral strategic stability talks to help avert a nuclear arms race, address concerns about nuclear testing, reduce nuclear risks, and bolster transparency, including through arms control dialogues with China and Russia.”
The discussions also addressed concerns over China’s rapidly expanding and opaque nuclear arsenal, while rejecting the idea that Russia’s stance on North Korea’s nuclear program is a resolved issue.
The statement said that Tokyo hosted Washington on June 8–9 for what was described as an “Extended Deterrence Dialogue,” where defense and security cooperation was reviewed in the context of rising global nuclear concerns.
During the talks, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to Japan’s defense, emphasizing that it would use “the full range of US defense capabilities, including nuclear.”
Japan, in turn, reiterated its support for US military forces and operations in the region, noting that such cooperation contributes to deterrence strategies aimed at preventing conflict.
According to available information, the two sides also discussed US plans to modernize its nuclear forces, alongside Japan’s evolving defense posture in response to growing regional threats.
Tokyo also “strongly encouraged the US pursuit of multilateral strategic stability talks to help avert a nuclear arms race, address concerns about nuclear testing, reduce nuclear risks, and bolster transparency, including through arms control dialogues with China and Russia.”
The discussions also addressed concerns over China’s rapidly expanding and opaque nuclear arsenal, while rejecting the idea that Russia’s stance on North Korea’s nuclear program is a resolved issue.
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