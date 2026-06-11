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Netherlands Warns of Possible Electricity Shortage by 2028—Grid Operator

Netherlands Warns of Possible Electricity Shortage by 2028—Grid Operator


2026-06-11 03:38:40
(MENAFN) The Netherlands could face an electricity shortfall as early as 2028, earlier than previously projected, according to a warning issued by national grid operator TenneT in its annual report to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

According to reports, TenneT said the likelihood of power shortages is rising sharply due to fast-growing electricity demand and changes in how energy is produced and consumed.

“The risk of an electricity shortage is increasing significantly,” TenneT Chief Operating Officer Maarten Abbenhuis said, adding that government measures to ensure backup power capacity should be implemented more quickly.

The operator attributed the growing risk to the rapid electrification of transport, heating, and industrial sectors, combined with increasing dependence on renewable sources like wind and solar, which do not produce constant output.

TenneT called for the introduction of a capacity mechanism that would keep gas-fired power plants available on standby to supply electricity during periods of high demand or low renewable generation.

It emphasized that the issue is not related to transmission infrastructure limitations, but rather to a lack of sufficient generation capacity during peak usage or when renewable output is low.

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