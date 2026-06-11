Middle East Tensions: Indigo Airlines Issues Advisory For Passengers

IndiGo's Advisory on Middle East Tensions

IndiGo Airlines on Thursday issued a travel advisory expressing concern for passengers amid tensions in the Middle East. The airline urged customers to track its official social media channels for updates on flight status. In a post on X, IndiGo said it is closely monitoring developments and remains in coordination with the relevant authorities. It further stated that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its top priority. The airline also appealed for patience and understanding, assuring that it will continue to share updates as the situation evolves.

It said, "We understand that the evolving situation in the Middle East may be causing concern for customers travelling to and from the region. Please be assured that we are closely monitoring developments and remain in constant coordination with the relevant authorities. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority."

It further added, "For real-time updates, please follow our official social media channels and check the Flight Status page: We appreciate your patience and understanding and will continue to share updates as the situation evolves."

Previous Advisory on Kuwait Flights

Earlier on June 5, IndiGo had issued a travel advisory stating that all flights operating to and from Kuwait would remain suspended until further notice due to the continued closure of Kuwaiti airspace and guidance from the Kuwaiti authorities. In a post on X, the airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and reiterated that the safety of customers and crew remains its highest priority. IndiGo further stated that it is closely coordinating with relevant aviation authorities and continuously monitoring the situation to enable the resumption of services as soon as conditions permit. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, while the airline said its teams remain available to assist customers with travel-related queries during the disruption.

The post had read: "Due to the continued closure of airspace over Kuwait and guidance received from Kuwait Authorities, all flights operating to and from Kuwait will remain suspended till further notice."

It had also said, "We understand the impact this may have on your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew remains our highest priority. Our teams are closely coordinating with relevant aviation authorities and continuously monitoring the situation to facilitate the resumption of services as soon as conditions permit."

The airline added, "Customers are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Our teams remain available to support you with any travel-related assistance." (ANI)

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