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Palestinian FM Calls for International Action to Stop Settlement Expansion
(MENAFN) Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has urged the international community to take concrete steps to halt what she described as illegal Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and ongoing displacement of Palestinians.
According to reports, her remarks were made during a visit to the Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin community located east of occupied East Jerusalem. She was joined by members of the diplomatic corps, international organization representatives, and a Palestinian ministerial delegation, including Türkiye’s Consul General Ismail Cobanoglu.
Shahin stressed the need for tangible international measures, arguing that diplomatic statements alone are insufficient.
“Israel understands only the language of action on the ground and the international community must therefore take practical measures,” Shahin told Anadolu.
“Our message is clear. There is international law, and everyone knows the violations the Palestinian people are facing daily,” she said.
She further called for a unified global stance aimed at stopping the occupation through concrete actions on the ground, emphasizing what she described as the urgency of addressing settlement expansion and displacement policies.
According to reports, her remarks were made during a visit to the Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin community located east of occupied East Jerusalem. She was joined by members of the diplomatic corps, international organization representatives, and a Palestinian ministerial delegation, including Türkiye’s Consul General Ismail Cobanoglu.
Shahin stressed the need for tangible international measures, arguing that diplomatic statements alone are insufficient.
“Israel understands only the language of action on the ground and the international community must therefore take practical measures,” Shahin told Anadolu.
“Our message is clear. There is international law, and everyone knows the violations the Palestinian people are facing daily,” she said.
She further called for a unified global stance aimed at stopping the occupation through concrete actions on the ground, emphasizing what she described as the urgency of addressing settlement expansion and displacement policies.
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