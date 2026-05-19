Planned Attack On Iran Postponed At Request Of 3 Gulf Countries: Trump

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump says he has postponed a planned strike on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding serious negotiations are now taking place, a media report said on Tuesday.

Trump announced on Monday that he had ordered a halt to the planned attack on Iran after receiving a new peace proposal from Tehran, but warned that US forces remained prepared to launch a large-scale strike if talks failed, Reuters reported.

He said the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had asked him to stop the attack because there was a possibility of reaching an agreement acceptable to both the United States and countries in the region.

“There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I would be very happy,” Trump told reporters.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran's views had been conveyed to the United States through Pakistan.

A Pakistani source also said Islamabad, which had relayed messages between the two sides in recent weeks, had delivered Iran's latest proposal to Washington, though the negotiation process remained difficult.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials warned after Trump's remarks that the country's armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any new US attack.

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