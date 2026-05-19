Rajasthan ACB Arrest Cop In Udaipur For Accepting Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Acting under the directions of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Bureau's Udaipur Unit conducted a successful trap operation and arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sunil Bishnoi, posted at Pratapnagar Police Station in Udaipur, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

ACB Director General of Police, Govind Gupta said on Tuesday that on May 9, the Udaipur Unit of the ACB received a complaint regarding a minor dispute between the complainant and a young woman.

According to the complaint, ASI Sunil Bishnoi, along with Constables Shankarlal and Banwarilal, all posted at the Pratapnagar Police Station, summoned the complainant to the police station and allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh in exchange for not registering a criminal case against him relating to possible allegations of molestation and rape, and for facilitating a compromise between the parties.

Following negotiations and repeated requests made by the complainant, the alleged bribe amount was eventually settled at Rs 1.3 lakh.

During verification of the complaint by the ACB Udaipur team, ASI Sunil Bishnoi allegedly accepted Rs 25,000 in cash and reduced the demand by Rs 5,000, directing the complainant to arrange the remaining Rs 1 lakh at the earliest.

Under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Rameshwar Singh, ACB officer Anant Kumar and the Udaipur ACB team carried out the trap operation.

During the operation, ASI Sunil Bishnoi was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant at the parking area of Orbit Resort in New Bhopalpura of Udaipur.

The ACB said that, under the directions of Additional Director General Smita Srivastava and Inspector General of Police S. Parimala, detailed interrogation of the accused is underway and further investigation in the matter is continuing.

The Bureau also told that searches are being conducted at the residential premises of ASI Sunil Bishnoi in connection with the case.