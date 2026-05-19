French Open: Andreescu, Pliskova Win On Day 2 Of Qualifiers

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, May 19 (IANS) Former Grand Slam champions and experienced tour regulars negotiated a rain-hit day of qualifying at the French Open on Tuesday, with Bianca Andreescu and Karolina Pliskova among the notable names advancing into the next round in Paris.

Andreescu, continuing her comeback climb up the rankings, looked sharp during a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 victory over French teenager Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard. The former US Open champion, currently ranked No. 160 in the world, is attempting to secure a sixth career main-draw appearance at Roland Garros and will next face Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova.

Pliskova, meanwhile, produced one of the more dramatic recoveries of the day. The former world No. 1 was completely outplayed in the opening set against South Korea's Ku Yeon-woo before regrouping to storm back for a 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

The Czech veteran has been rebuilding steadily after injury setbacks derailed much of her 2025 campaign. Having started this season ranked outside the top 1,000 after prolonged leg problems, Pliskova arrived in Paris with improved momentum following recent quarterfinal appearances in Linz and Madrid.

Seeded 20th in qualifying, the 33-year-old is now aiming to reach the Roland Garros main draw for the 14th time in the past 15 seasons. She will next take on Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera.

American third seed Ashlyn Krueger also progressed comfortably after defeating French wild card Margaux Rouvroy 6-4, 6-3, while fellow American Robin Montgomery knocked out 31st seed Maddison Inglis in straight sets. Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun recovered from a set down to beat China's Ma Ye-Xin 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and stay alive in qualifying.

There was disappointment, however, for several teenage hopefuls. Eighteen-year-old Czech talent Laura Samson lost a marathon contest to Argentina's Julia Riera, while reigning US Open junior champion Jeline Vandromme fell in straight sets to Japan's Aoi Ito in her Grand Slam qualifying debut.

Another teenager, Serbia's Teodora Kostovic, enjoyed a far smoother outing after brushing aside Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 6-2.

The women's qualifying draw had already seen several notable names advance on Monday. Former Roland Garros finalist Sloane Stephens, semifinalists Tamara Zidansek and Martina Trevisan, along with Irina-Camelia Begu and former junior champion Alina Korneeva, all moved into the next round.

Greek player Despina Papamichail also caused an upset by eliminating top seed Lanlana Tararudee, while France's Carole Monnet battled through a tense three-set encounter to keep home hopes alive in Paris.

On Monday, Sloane Stephens, Tamara Zidansek, and Martina Trevisan all advanced in the French Open qualifying with opening-round victories. Irina-Camelia Begu and former junior champion Alina Korneeva also progressed, while Despina Papamichail upset top seed Lanlana Tararudee. Elsewhere, Dominika Salkova defeated teenager Veronika Podrez, and French wild card Carole Monnet battled through to the second round.