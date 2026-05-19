Anil Kapoor Celebrates 53 Years With Sunita, Calls Marriage 'Heaven'

'Marriages are made in heaven'

Actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Sunita Kapoor, reflecting on their 53 years of togetherness. Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a carousel of pictures, capturing a rare glimpse from the actor's wedding and many other warm moments from their life.

"42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was," Anil Kapoor wrote, revealing how he had a simple wedding in the presence of their parents and a few close ones.

The 'Subedaar' star expressed immense admiration for his wife, thanking her for holding everything together as his "best friend" and a "partner." "I've said it before and I'll keep saying it, you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don't take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here's to forever still ahead of us," he added.

Reacting to the post, Sunita Kapoor showed love to the actor and commented, "Love you the most my husband." Many took to the comment section and congratulated the couple, further sending their warm wishes. Among them were Bhumi Pednekkar, Anupam Kher, Tahira Kashyap, Chunky Panday, and Rahul Dev.

Actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. They are also doting parents to actor Sonam Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. (ANI)

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