CFI Launches Local Stock Trading On DFM In Milestone Move For Investors

The integration gives investors access to more than 40 DFM-listed companies across key sectors through CFI's regulated trading platform

Published: Tue 19 May 2026, 1:16 PM

CFI Financial Group, the region's leading online trading provider, has announced the launch of more than 40 local stocks listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The milestone marks a significant step in CFI's regional expansion, enabling clients to trade DFM-listed equities through a secure and regulated platform.

The integration enhances market accessibility by connecting investors directly to leading UAE-listed companies across sectors including real estate, banking, logistics, telecom, and utilities.

By simplifying access to DFM-listed securities, CFI is enabling a broader base of investors to participate in the UAE's economic growth story and benefit from diversified investment opportunities.

“This is more than just a product launch, it's a signature moment for investors in the UAE,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group.“Through CFI, we are delivering on our promise of accessibility, transparency, and market innovation. We want every client to experience the power of investing in the region's future directly through the DFM.”

Khalifa Rabba, chief operating officer of Dubai Financial Market (DFM), commented:“The integration of DFM-listed equities onto CFI's platform marks a meaningful step in expanding access to Dubai's capital markets through regulated channels. Expanding connectivity across licensed platforms contributes to greater market participation and aligns with DFM's continuous efforts to enhance accessibility, liquidity, and the overall investor experience.”

The addition of DFM stocks to the CFI platform is facilitated by BHM Capital Financial Services P.S.C. through a Direct Market Access facility, ensuring a fully regulated and seamless trading experience for investors.

As the UAE continues to evolve as a global financial powerhouse, CFI remains focused on enhancing investor access through technology-driven solutions, connecting clients to high-growth opportunities across regional markets with transparency and trust at its core.