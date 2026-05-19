UAE Security Chiefs Outline AI-Driven Vision For Future Security At ISNR

Senior UAE security officials on Tuesday underscored the country's readiness to confront emerging digital and hybrid threats through artificial intelligence, cybersecurity investments, and stronger community partnerships during a high-level discussion at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026.

The session, held at 10.30am and attended by Khaleej Times, brought together top security leaders to discuss how technology, institutional integration, and public awareness are reshaping the future of national security and crisis preparedness in the UAE.

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The panel featured Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

Opening the discussion, moderator Dr. Faisal Mohamed Al Bakeri said the rapid acceleration of technology and artificial intelligence has transformed the way nations manage security threats, especially amid the rise of cyberattacks and hybrid risks targeting societies and institutions worldwide.

Speaking during the session, Al Khaili said developing a more resilient and proactive security system requires sustained investment in digital infrastructure, data analytics, and early-warning systems, alongside training specialized national talent.

“Building a more proactive and flexible security system requires investment in digital infrastructure, data analysis, early-warning systems, and specialized national talent,” Al Khaili said.

He added that stronger coordination between government entities enables quicker decision-making and more effective crisis response, helping preserve national stability and ensure preparedness for future threats.

Al Marri highlighted the growing danger of hybrid warfare and online misinformation campaigns, warning that modern threats increasingly target communities through rumors, social media manipulation, and digital influence operations.

“Hybrid wars today no longer target only military systems; they target societies through rumors, misinformation, and digital platforms,” he said.

He stressed that the UAE has adopted a forward-looking approach in anticipating threats through legislation, cybersecurity strategies, and national preparedness programs.

Al Marri also praised the UAE's leadership for driving proactive policies that strengthened institutional resilience and digital governance, particularly in cybersecurity.

“The UAE leadership has always adopted a forward-looking vision, anticipating challenges before they emerge and building institutions capable of responding to them,” he added.

The Dubai Police chief pointed to the country's collaborative response during Expo 2020 Dubai and the Covid-19 pandemic as examples of successful integration between security authorities, health institutions, and other government entities.

Meanwhile, bin Amer focused on the importance of social cohesion and public awareness in preserving national security, particularly in a multicultural society like the UAE.

“The UAE community is cohesive and aware, and that awareness is one of the country's strongest lines of defense against digital threats and misinformation,” he said.

The Sharjah Police chief noted that the UAE has prioritized protecting families and children from harmful online content through awareness campaigns, legislation, and specialized initiatives aimed at improving digital safety.

“Protecting children and families from harmful digital content is no longer optional; it is a national and societal responsibility,” he said.

The officials repeatedly stressed that artificial intelligence should be implemented responsibly within clear legal and ethical frameworks that safeguard privacy, ensure transparency, and maintain human oversight in security-related decisions.

“Artificial intelligence must operate within clear legal and ethical frameworks that protect privacy, ensure transparency, and keep security decisions under human supervision,” Al Khaili said.

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