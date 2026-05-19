Statement From Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare: UAE Universal Healthcare System Announcement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “A fully integrated national health insurance scheme covering the whole of UAE will be a game-changer for the country's healthcare system, elevating its status further as one of the best in the world. At Aster DM Healthcare, we wholeheartedly welcome this strategic initiative by the visionary leadership of the UAE, which reinforces the nation's commitment to ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare for every citizen and resident.

This progressive step will not only enhance accessibility and continuity of care, but also encourage more people to seek world-class treatment within the country. We commend the UAE leadership for its continued focus on building a more integrated, efficient and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem - one that places the health and wellbeing of communities at the core of the nation's sustainable development journey.”