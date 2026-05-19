Cinc Syrskyi: Russian Combat Losses Far Exceed Ukraine's

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with Militarny.

“Overall losses on the front are currently about 3.5 times higher [for the Russians], while in terms of those killed, depending on the day, the figure sometimes reaches seven times or even nine times,” he said.

Syrskyi stressed that there is no higher value in the Ukrainian army than the life and health of servicemen and women. He assured that Ukraine is on the right path and is doing everything possible to minimize losses among the Defense Forces.

Threat of Russian offensive from Belarus is real –

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian personnel from February 24, 2022, to May 19, 2026, have reached approximately 1,351,150 troops, including 1,140 killed over the past day.

Photo: AFU Commander-in-Chief / Facebook