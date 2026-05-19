Kenya Fuel Protests Leave 4 Dead, 30 Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least four people have been killed and 30 others wounded in nationwide protests against a sharp increase in fuel prices in Kenya, a media report said on Tuesday.

Protests began on Monday in various cities across the country following the fuel price increase, disrupting movement and triggering a widespread public transport strike, Al Jazeera reported.

At least 348 people were arrested on Monday, according to Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen.

The streets leading towards Nairobi's centre were deserted on Monday after police fired tear gas at protesters, who had thrown stones and blocked major roads with burning tyres.

At least four people lost their lives and 30 others were injured in the unrest, while transport unions urged the government to reverse its recent decision to raise fuel prices.

Kenya hiked retail fuel prices by as much as 23.5 percent last week, following a 24.2 percent rise last month.

Kenyan officials said instability in the global oil market and the Iran war were among the main reasons behind the fuel price hike. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, has affected oil-importing countries, including Kenya.

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