A Financial Checklist For UAE Expats From St. James's Place

Published: Tue 19 May 2026, 12:45 PM

For many expatriates living in the UAE, the past year has highlighted how quickly circumstances can change. Shifts in regional travel, temporary relocations, market volatility and evolving tax rules overseas have prompted many residents to reassess whether their financial arrangements still reflect their current reality.

The checklist 1. Reassess your tax residency status

Changes in travel patterns or time spent outside the UAE can affect your tax residency status, even if those changes were temporary or unplanned. This may particularly impact expats who spent extended periods outside the UAE over the past year, including those working remotely from their home country or temporarily relocating family members abroad.

Many jurisdictions assess residency based on what actually happened over the year, not what was intended. That can bring overseas income, assets, or capital gains into scope in ways that are not always anticipated.

Recent market volatility, including movements linked to oil prices and regional developments, can create pressure to act.

A disciplined, long-term investment strategy remains key. Short-term market movements rarely provide a reliable basis for decision-making, particularly for expats with cross-border financial planning considerations.

In uncertain periods, access to cash becomes more important.

For UAE expats, that may mean being prepared for emergency flights, school fee commitments, tenancy or relocation costs, or the need to support family overseas. Having sufficient liquidity reduces the risk of needing to sell investments at the wrong time, particularly during periods of market volatility. It also gives individuals and families more flexibility to manage short-term needs without disrupting their longer-term financial plans.

In periods of uncertainty, diversification becomes even more important.

A well-constructed portfolio should be spread across regions, sectors, and asset classes, rather than concentrated in any single area. This helps reduce the impact of short-term volatility in any one market.

For UAE expats, it is also important to consider how existing exposure to the region, through employment or property, fits into that broader allocation.

Many expats rely on employer-provided benefits for health insurance, life cover, or income protection. It is important to assess whether these arrangements would remain sufficient in the event of relocation, redundancy, or a change in residency status.

Many UAE expats already have a degree of concentration in the region through their income, property, or business interests.

This should be considered alongside investment holdings to ensure overall exposure remains balanced and aligned with long-term objectives.

Bank accounts, investments, and pensions are not always as flexible as assumed.

For expats, it is important to understand how easily your financial arrangements can move across jurisdictions, and whether there are tax implications, penalties, or restrictions.

Expats with children may also wish to revisit wills and guardianship arrangements, particularly where family members are spread across multiple jurisdictions or where residency plans may have changed.

Many expat financial plans are built around expected timelines, such as how long you intend to stay in the UAE.

Recent events highlight how quickly those assumptions can change. Reviewing your financial plan based on what has actually happened over the past year can help ensure it remains relevant and effective.

As the largest financial advice business in the UK, St James's Place continues to deal with British Expats in the UAE on a daily basis.

For British expats, cross-border planning with the UK requires closer coordination across two tax systems. Changes in travel patterns, time spent in the UK, or future relocation plans can all affect tax residency status and how income, assets, or capital gains are treated.

UK connections such as property, pensions, or family ties should be reviewed alongside your UAE position, particularly where circumstances have shifted over the past year. Assumptions around non-residency can change more quickly than expected, and the implications are not always immediate.

It is also worth revisiting how UK-based pensions, estate planning, and inheritance tax exposure fit within a broader international financial plan, ensuring arrangements remain aligned with long-term intentions across both jurisdictions.

Australian expats should also be mindful of ongoing tax residency considerations, particularly where superannuation, investment properties, or family ties remain in Australia. Residency assessments can become complex where travel patterns or long-term intentions have shifted.

“In periods of uncertainty, the risk for investors is not just uncertainty itself, but the way investors react to it. For many UAE expats, the key takeaway is not necessarily to make major financial changes, but to ensure existing plans still reflect current circumstances, future intentions, and cross border considerations,” said Tony Smith, head of tax, technical and advice delivery at St James's Place Asia & Middle East.

“For expats in particular, financial planning often spans multiple countries, tax systems and long-term goals. Small changes in residency, travel patterns or future plans can sometimes create wider financial implications that are not immediately obvious. That is why it is important to step back and review the full picture before making any immediate adjustments.”

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