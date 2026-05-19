Iran Won't Back Down From National Rights, Interests In Talks With US: Pezeshkian

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will not retreat from the legal rights of its people and national interests in negotiations with the United States.

Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X that Iran would under no circumstances retreat from the legal rights of its people and country and would defend its national interests in negotiations.

He stated:“Dialogue does not mean surrender. The Islamic Republic of Iran enters negotiations with dignity, strength and while preserving the rights of the nation and will under no circumstances retreat from the legal rights of the people and the country.”

He stressed that Iranian government officials would serve the people with logic and“with full strength” and would protect the country's interests and dignity to the last breath.

Pezeshkian's remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had postponed a planned strike on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding serious negotiations were now taking place, Reuters reported.

However, Iranian officials warned following Trump's remarks that the country's armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any new US attack.

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