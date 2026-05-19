Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Arrested Over Motorcycle Thefts In Parwan

3 Arrested Over Motorcycle Thefts In Parwan


2026-05-19 02:17:36
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Three people have been arrested in connection with motorcycle thefts in central Parwan province, an official said on Tuesday.

Fazal Rahim Muskinyar, spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, said personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department detained the three-member gang during special intelligence and pursuit operations.

He said the suspects were identified and arrested following a series of investigations and operations conducted in different parts of the province.

According to him, the detainees were involved in stealing motorcycles from various areas of Kabul and Parwan provinces and later selling them as undocumented motorcycles.

Muskinyar said security forces also recovered 11 stolen motorcycles during the operations.

He added the suspects had confessed and would be handed over to the relevant authorities along with their case files.

kh/kk

MENAFN19052026000174011037ID1111139670



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search