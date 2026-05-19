3 Arrested Over Motorcycle Thefts In Parwan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Three people have been arrested in connection with motorcycle thefts in central Parwan province, an official said on Tuesday.

Fazal Rahim Muskinyar, spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, said personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department detained the three-member gang during special intelligence and pursuit operations.

He said the suspects were identified and arrested following a series of investigations and operations conducted in different parts of the province.

According to him, the detainees were involved in stealing motorcycles from various areas of Kabul and Parwan provinces and later selling them as undocumented motorcycles.

Muskinyar said security forces also recovered 11 stolen motorcycles during the operations.

He added the suspects had confessed and would be handed over to the relevant authorities along with their case files.

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