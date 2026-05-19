Anoush Dastgir Appointed Head Coach Of Almere City

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Anoush Dastgir, a Dutch-Afghan football coach and former head coach of Afghanistan national football team, has been appointed as the new head coach of Almere City Football Club in the Dutch Premier League.

Almere City announced late on Monday that it had signed a two-year contract with Dastgir.

Fok Booy, head of scouting and staff at the club, said:“Anoush knows the club and our way of working very well.”

According to reports, the 37-year-old coach will officially begin his role on June 1 this year.

Dastgir is returning to a club where he had previously worked.

In a post on Facebook, Dastgir wrote:“Today, I am proud to announce that I have been appointed as head coach of Almere City Football Club, which competes in the Dutch first division.”

He added:“This step is not only a personal achievement for me, but also an honour to represent my beloved Afghanistan. I hope to inspire the young Afghan generation.”

Meanwhile, Dastgir served as head coach of Afghanistan's national football team from 2017 to 2023.

Before that, he had been part of Afghanistan's national team coaching structure and youth ranks since 2015 and played a role in developing the country's football structure.

During his tenure, Afghanistan competed in international tournaments and AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaigns.

hz/kk