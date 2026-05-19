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Rainfall, Thunderstorms Forecast In 29 Provinces

Rainfall, Thunderstorms Forecast In 29 Provinces


2026-05-19 02:17:35
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Aviation says there is a possibility of rainfall, thunderstorms and flash floods in 29 provinces of the country.

The ministry said on its X account on Sunday that heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods are expected on Monday in the provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Samangan, Panjsher, Parwan, Kapisa, Laghman, Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Bamyan, Daikundi, Ghor, Farah, Herat, Badghis, Faryab, Sar-i-Pul, Jawzjan and Balkh.

It added that rainfall is expected to range between 10 and 35 millimetres in different areas.

The ministry further said strong winds are also likely in central, northern, northeastern, western, southern, southeastern and eastern provinces, with wind speeds expected to range between 50 and 90 kilometres per hour in various areas.

hz

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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