PRE Group Targets End-2026 Delivery Of First Phase At Ivoire West In Sheikh Zayed

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) PRE Group announced the completion and full delivery of its Hadaba residential project in 6th of October City, while continuing construction works at Ivoire West in Sheikh Zayed City.

The company said it is progressing with phased deliveries at Ivoire West, with the first phase scheduled for handover by the end of 2026.

Located in 6th of October City, Hadaba is a residential development built with investments of approximately EGP 4bn. The project comprises 158 villas, including standalone units, twin houses, and townhouses.

According to the developer, the project has been fully delivered, including residential units and shared facilities. Situated within a residential district overlooking the Giza Plateau, the development was designed with a focus on low-density living and expansive green spaces.

The project also includes planned components such as a boutique hotel and serviced apartments, expected to be developed in partnership with an international hospitality operator that has yet to be announced. Facilities within the compound include a social club and sports amenities.

Meanwhile, construction continues at Ivoire West, a larger mixed-use residential development spanning around 76.72 acres in Sheikh Zayed. The project includes more than 1,000 residential units targeting different customer segments, alongside landscaped areas, water features, open spaces, and central gardens.

A commercial and administrative component known as ZIG is also under development within the project. Covering approximately 75,676 square metres, it is intended to serve residents and visitors through retail outlets and office spaces.

PRE Group also announced a partnership with Seven to provide financing solutions for customers seeking home finishing and furnishing services. The arrangement enables buyers to access instalment-based options for interior completion works, aiming to simplify post-purchase processes.

According to Waleed Zaki, the company continues to advance projects across its portfolio in East and West Cairo, in addition to coastal destinations including Ain Sokhna and the North Coast.

He noted that ongoing development at Ivoire West aligns with the company's broader strategy of creating mixed-use communities that combine residential offerings with commercial and service components.

Established in 2007, PRE Group has developed a portfolio of residential and mixed-use projects across multiple locations in Egypt, including West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal regions.