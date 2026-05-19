MAGRABI Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Egypt's Baraka Optics Group

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) MAGRABI Retail has signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Baraka Optics Group, one of Egypt's leading optical retail chains. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA).

Founded in 1979 as a wholesale optics business before expanding into retail in 1984, Baraka Optics Group today operates 23 stores across Egypt under multiple retail banners. The company remains family-owned and is currently led by Chairperson and CEO Ahmed Ragab.

The acquisition forms part of MAGRABI Retail's broader regional expansion strategy. Once completed, Baraka will be integrated into MAGRABI's operations, with MAGRABI assuming day-to-day management while maintaining coordination with existing shareholders.

Egypt's economic recovery provides a strong backdrop for the deal. Real GDP growth reached 5.3% in the latest fiscal quarter, while household spending surged 23.1% in 2025. A stable exchange rate, easing inflation, and a tightening labor market are expected to further stimulate consumer demand in the country's 110 million-strong market.

Despite its size, Egypt's optical retail sector remains highly fragmented, presenting opportunities for consolidation. The agreement is expected to strengthen operational integration across sourcing, supply chain, and retail functions, while ensuring continuity in governance through board representation for current shareholders.

This transaction follows MAGRABI Retail's earlier acquisitions in 2024 and 2025, underscoring its commitment to expanding its footprint in the eyewear retail sector across the region.