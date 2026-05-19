Medical Evacuation, Security Alerts: UAE Firm Launches Service For Stranded Travellers

Regional conflict and flight disruptions that left travellers stranded across the Middle East have prompted a UAE emergency medical company to launch a new service combining medical support, security intelligence and crisis evacuation assistance for members travelling abroad.

Abu Dhabi-based Prometheus Medical International said the newly introduced“Prometheus Protect” platform was developed after the company handled a surge in emergency repatriation and evacuation operations during recent regional instability.

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Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience 2026, Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International, said the changing geopolitical landscape had exposed new vulnerabilities for UAE travellers, executives and high-net-worth individuals overseas.

“Obviously at the moment we live in a new world. There are new security threats. There's new risk because of the recent conflict,” Wines said.

“The Emirates is constantly expanding its global footprint. It's now a world player, truly. So, what we've done is create a service offering for people involved in leading the Emirates globally and provide them with reassurance in the two most important things: security and medicine.”

The company said the service combines 24/7 access to consultant-level emergency physicians, live security intelligence, medical case management, secure transportation coordination and evacuation support through a single platform.

Wines said the concept evolved after the company was forced to coordinate emergency movements for clients caught in volatile situations during recent regional tensions.

“We had to arrange secure ground transportation from Saudi Arabia back to the UAE to take people safely through a land corridor,” he said.

In some cases, travellers had become stranded after flights were cancelled or airspace restrictions disrupted routes across the region.

“We needed to exit people from a country through a safe corridor by land before then flying from a safe airport,” Wines added, noting that the company had also supported an extraction from Iran during recent regional disruptions.

According to the company, Prometheus and its parent group have logged around 160 flight hours in medical evacuation and security-related operations over the past month alone.

Unlike conventional telemedicine platform, the company says the system is designed around emergency and crisis management rather than routine online consultations.

Wines said the service is particularly aimed at travellers navigating medical emergencies in unfamiliar countries where language barriers, local healthcare systems and security concerns can quickly become overwhelming.

“If you're in Beijing and suddenly develop chest pain, you may not know whether it's something minor or something life-threatening,” he said.

Members are connected directly to consultant-level emergency physicians who can assess symptoms in real time, recommend appropriate hospitals, advise which specialists to request locally and help interpret medical reports or second opinions.

The company also provides concierge-style coordination support, including helping travellers navigate unfamiliar healthcare systems overseas and coordinating care throughout the process.

“You're not on your own,” Wines said.“We're effectively holding your hand through the whole process.”

If a patient requires repatriation, the company can coordinate commercial medical escorts, onboard paramedics or dedicated medical evacuation aircraft, depending on the severity of the case.

On the security side, the platform pushes location-based alerts tied to users' travel itineraries, including unrest, natural disasters or security incidents in nearby areas.

Members can also request tracking support, secure transportation coordination or emergency extraction assistance if situations deteriorate.

The live geolocation feature is disabled by default and can only be activated with user consent for specific periods of elevated risk, the company said.

“The individual has to opt in to be tracked on every occasion,” Wines said.“No tracking is the default.”

The service remains intentionally exclusive, Wines said, with the company targeting a limited number of members rather than a mass-market rollout.

“This is an elite service for the people who lead,” he said.“We don't expect more than around 100 clients in the first year.”

Membership pricing varies depending on the level of cover required and whether plans are designed for individuals or families. The company said the service is available to both UAE and international members.

“We've always provided discreet medical concierge support for high-profile clients,” Wines said.“What has changed now is the level of global threat and the need to integrate security with medicine because the two increasingly go hand in hand.”

The initiative also reflects a broader push by UAE-based firms to build domestic capabilities in emergency response, medical logistics and crisis management rather than relying entirely on imported services, he added.

The service was softly introduced during ISNR 2026 in Abu Dhabi ahead of a wider launch expected in the coming weeks.

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