Azerbaijan Aims To Build Entirely New Cities And Towns - WUF13 National Coordinator

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Our goal is to build entirely new cities and towns, Anar Guliyev, national coordinator of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the High-Level Urban Dialogue of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Baku as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to him, the“Baku Call to Action” document will play a crucial role in shaping future directions in the areas of housing, sustainable urban development, and urbanization.

Anar Guliyev also touched upon projects being implemented by Azerbaijan in the areas of reconstruction and restoration.

“The restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur holds a special place in this regard. After years of occupation and destruction, our goal is not simply to restore the previous state, but to create entirely new cities and villages based on the 'build back better' principle. This approach is grounded in the concepts of 'smart' cities and 'smart' villages, green energy solutions, and the principles of human-centered design,” he noted.

The Committee Chairman added that important steps are also being taken in the areas of climate change and green construction.

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