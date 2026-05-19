22 Militants Killed In North Waziristan Operation, Says ISPR

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces killed 22 terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.

According to the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a clearance and sanitisation operation has been underway in the Shewa area of North Waziristan since May 17, during which security forces effectively targeted terrorist hideouts.

The ISPR said that 22 terrorists linked to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed during the past 24 hours. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

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ISPR further stated that evidence had confirmed the militants kept the local population under their influence through threats and coercion. It added that the terrorists used civilians as human shields to ensure safe movement.

“The endangerment of innocent civilians' lives cannot be allowed under any circumstances,” the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, the clearance operation is still ongoing, and security forces have effectively surrounded the area.