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US Seeks Expanded Influence in Greenland
(MENAFN) While negotiations continue in Washington involving Denmark and Greenland, the United States has requested a “major role” in Greenland, according to a report by The New York Times published on Monday.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of bringing Greenland under US control, pointing to national security risks tied to Russia and China as justification for his stance.
Over the last four months, officials from the United States, Greenland, and Denmark have been engaged in confidential discussions in Washington concerning the island’s future. The talks, as described in the report, are intended to reduce the impact of Trump’s threats of using force to take Greenland and to avoid escalating strains within NATO.
Despite these efforts, leaders in Greenland remain uncomfortable with proposals that suggest a significantly expanded American presence on the island. There is also concern that, once the conflict involving Iran concludes, Trump may renew pressure on Greenland. Some officials are additionally cautious about June 14, which marks Trump’s 80th birthday, fearing it could motivate him to pursue a symbolic political achievement.
The United States is also aiming to amend a long-established military arrangement to allow its forces to remain stationed in Greenland indefinitely, even if the territory becomes independent—a prospect that is largely unpopular among Greenland’s population, the report noted.
In addition, Washington is trying to secure a role in overseeing major investment agreements in order to limit the influence of strategic competitors such as Russia and China, a position opposed by both Greenland and Denmark.
At the same time, the US is exploring potential collaboration on Greenland’s vast natural resources, including oil, uranium, rare earth elements, and other strategically important minerals.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of bringing Greenland under US control, pointing to national security risks tied to Russia and China as justification for his stance.
Over the last four months, officials from the United States, Greenland, and Denmark have been engaged in confidential discussions in Washington concerning the island’s future. The talks, as described in the report, are intended to reduce the impact of Trump’s threats of using force to take Greenland and to avoid escalating strains within NATO.
Despite these efforts, leaders in Greenland remain uncomfortable with proposals that suggest a significantly expanded American presence on the island. There is also concern that, once the conflict involving Iran concludes, Trump may renew pressure on Greenland. Some officials are additionally cautious about June 14, which marks Trump’s 80th birthday, fearing it could motivate him to pursue a symbolic political achievement.
The United States is also aiming to amend a long-established military arrangement to allow its forces to remain stationed in Greenland indefinitely, even if the territory becomes independent—a prospect that is largely unpopular among Greenland’s population, the report noted.
In addition, Washington is trying to secure a role in overseeing major investment agreements in order to limit the influence of strategic competitors such as Russia and China, a position opposed by both Greenland and Denmark.
At the same time, the US is exploring potential collaboration on Greenland’s vast natural resources, including oil, uranium, rare earth elements, and other strategically important minerals.
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