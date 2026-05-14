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King Charles Warns of Growing Global Instability Threatening UK Security
(MENAFN) King Charles III said Wednesday that the United Kingdom is facing increasing risks from what he described as an “increasingly dangerous and volatile world,” pointing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as a recent illustration of broader global instability.
Speaking during the State Opening of Parliament, the King said, "An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom with the conflict in the Middle East, only the most recent example."
He added that key areas of national resilience, including energy, defense and economic security, are expected to come under sustained pressure in the period ahead.
"My ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defense and economic security of the United Kingdom for the long-term," he said.
According to reports, he also noted the government’s view that strengthening international trade ties is essential for long-term economic stability, including efforts to improve relations with the European Union.
Speaking during the State Opening of Parliament, the King said, "An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom with the conflict in the Middle East, only the most recent example."
He added that key areas of national resilience, including energy, defense and economic security, are expected to come under sustained pressure in the period ahead.
"My ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defense and economic security of the United Kingdom for the long-term," he said.
According to reports, he also noted the government’s view that strengthening international trade ties is essential for long-term economic stability, including efforts to improve relations with the European Union.
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