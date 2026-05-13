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Inshorts Turned India's Heatwave Into A Real-Time Commerce Trigger For Flipkart's Super Cooling Days Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 13th May 2026: As soaring summer temperatures swept across India, air conditioners quickly moved from wishlists to shopping carts. But while consumers continued delaying the final purchase, the rising heat outside became the perfect moment to drive action.
With India in the grip of an early summer heatwave, Inshorts Group partnered with Flipkart to create a dynamic weather-triggered ad innovation for Flipkart's 'Super Cooling Days' campaign - with the 'Heat Trigger Weather Widget' at its core. The widget captured users' locations to display their city's real-time temperature and live weather conditions directly within the Inshorts feed.
But the real innovation lay in what happened next - the moment temperatures crossed the 32°C mark, the widget animated live - transforming from a real-time weather display into Flipkart's Super Cooling Days creative. Rising heat, in that instant, became a purchase trigger.
Conceptualized and executed by the Inshorts team, the pan-India campaign ran from April 16 to April 25, 2026. The triggered experience showcased AC deals from Voltas and Haier, alongside pricing offers and a prominent 'Buy Now' CTA redirecting users to Flipkart to complete their purchase journey.
Speaking about the campaign, Rohan Dixit, Associate Director, Brand Solutions at Inshorts Group said:“At Inshorts Group, we are constantly exploring how real-time moments can be transformed into more meaningful advertising experiences. With Flipkart's Super Cooling Days campaign, we used live weather intelligence and contextual storytelling to turn rising temperatures into a real-time commerce trigger - creating an experience that felt intuitive, immersive, and naturally integrated into the consumer journey.”
The campaign also reflected a broader shift in how brands are approaching contextual advertising. Sharing his thoughts about the campaign, Chetan Gupta, Associate Director - South and East, Inshorts Group, said:“Consumers today respond to advertising that meets them in the moment - not just in the feed. With Flipkart's Super Cooling Days campaign, we didn't just serve an ad - we responded to a real-world signal, in real time, with content that made complete sense to the consumer at that exact instant. The advertising landscape is moving towards experiences rooted in real-world consumer behaviour and this campaign is a good example of what that looks like in practice. That's the kind of contextual advertising experience we're building at Inshorts Group."
About Inshorts Group
Inshorts Group is one of India's leading tech companies in the short-form content space, with around 92 million active users across its two platforms.
Inshorts, the flagship product, is India's highest-rated and #1 short news app, reaching 12 million active users in India with concise 60-word shorts, designed for smartphone users who want quick news updates.
Public App is India's most trusted short video platform, reaching 80 million monthly active users across 700+ districts and 12 languages - bringing together community updates, devotional and cultural content, learning and skill-building series, scripted microdramas, civic alerts, and local updates in the language people call their own.
Through its platforms and bespoke advertising solutions, Inshorts Group sits at the heart of how India's next generation of internet users discovers, consumes, and engages with content.
With India in the grip of an early summer heatwave, Inshorts Group partnered with Flipkart to create a dynamic weather-triggered ad innovation for Flipkart's 'Super Cooling Days' campaign - with the 'Heat Trigger Weather Widget' at its core. The widget captured users' locations to display their city's real-time temperature and live weather conditions directly within the Inshorts feed.
But the real innovation lay in what happened next - the moment temperatures crossed the 32°C mark, the widget animated live - transforming from a real-time weather display into Flipkart's Super Cooling Days creative. Rising heat, in that instant, became a purchase trigger.
Conceptualized and executed by the Inshorts team, the pan-India campaign ran from April 16 to April 25, 2026. The triggered experience showcased AC deals from Voltas and Haier, alongside pricing offers and a prominent 'Buy Now' CTA redirecting users to Flipkart to complete their purchase journey.
Speaking about the campaign, Rohan Dixit, Associate Director, Brand Solutions at Inshorts Group said:“At Inshorts Group, we are constantly exploring how real-time moments can be transformed into more meaningful advertising experiences. With Flipkart's Super Cooling Days campaign, we used live weather intelligence and contextual storytelling to turn rising temperatures into a real-time commerce trigger - creating an experience that felt intuitive, immersive, and naturally integrated into the consumer journey.”
The campaign also reflected a broader shift in how brands are approaching contextual advertising. Sharing his thoughts about the campaign, Chetan Gupta, Associate Director - South and East, Inshorts Group, said:“Consumers today respond to advertising that meets them in the moment - not just in the feed. With Flipkart's Super Cooling Days campaign, we didn't just serve an ad - we responded to a real-world signal, in real time, with content that made complete sense to the consumer at that exact instant. The advertising landscape is moving towards experiences rooted in real-world consumer behaviour and this campaign is a good example of what that looks like in practice. That's the kind of contextual advertising experience we're building at Inshorts Group."
About Inshorts Group
Inshorts Group is one of India's leading tech companies in the short-form content space, with around 92 million active users across its two platforms.
Inshorts, the flagship product, is India's highest-rated and #1 short news app, reaching 12 million active users in India with concise 60-word shorts, designed for smartphone users who want quick news updates.
Public App is India's most trusted short video platform, reaching 80 million monthly active users across 700+ districts and 12 languages - bringing together community updates, devotional and cultural content, learning and skill-building series, scripted microdramas, civic alerts, and local updates in the language people call their own.
Through its platforms and bespoke advertising solutions, Inshorts Group sits at the heart of how India's next generation of internet users discovers, consumes, and engages with content.
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