Ladakh's Leh Ice Hockey Rink To Get A 500 Kwp Rooftop Solar Plant

The Union Territory of Ladakh is all set to achieve a unique fusion of renewable energy generation and modern sporting infrastructure, with Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, giving the nod for the installation of a solar plant atop the famous Ice-Hockey Rink in Leh. The 500 kWp on-grid Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Plant on the rooftop of the NDS Ice Hockey Rink in Leh will be installed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.38 crore. It is a significant step towards promoting renewable energy and sustainable sports infrastructure in Ladakh.

The project will be developed under the Special Development Package (SDP) of the Youth Services and Sports Department, UT Ladakh, according to a press release. The project will serve as a model for integrating renewable energy solutions into public infrastructure projects across the Union Territory. Under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, efforts are ongoing to actively promote solar energy and other sustainable initiatives in line with its broader objective of environmental protection, clean energy transition and sustainable development in Ladakh.

Clean Energy Meets World-Class Sports Infrastructure

"The installation of the rooftop solar plant at the NDS Ice Hockey Rink is an important step towards integrating clean energy solutions with modern sports infrastructure. As Ladakh moves towards becoming a carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable region, such initiatives will help reduce the carbon footprint while promoting green and energy-efficient development. At the same time, the project reflects our commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating world-class facilities for the youth of Ladakh," said LG Saxena.

Push Towards a Carbon-Neutral Region

Ladakh, being an ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, requires sustainable and climate-responsive infrastructure development. The installation of the Solar Photovoltaic Plant at the NDS Ice Hockey Rink, apart from harnessing the abundance of sunlight, would also contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and further strengthen Ladakh's efforts to emerge as a carbon-neutral region. The initiative forms part of the UT Administration's broader vision to develop environmentally sustainable and modern infrastructure in Ladakh while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

The rooftop SPV plant is expected to significantly reduce electricity consumption costs and promote clean energy usage at the state-of-the-art ice hockey facility. The Ice Hockey Rink at Leh has already emerged as a major venue for national-level winter sporting events and has successfully hosted the prestigious Khelo India Winter Games for three consecutive years. Plans are afoot to make this facility operational round-the-year. (ANI)

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