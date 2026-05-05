403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Kuwaiti FMs Hold High-Level Diplomatic Meeting in Ankara
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan met on Monday with Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Ankara, as part of continued efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.
The اللقاء took place during an official visit by the Kuwaiti minister to Türkiye, where both sides engaged in discussions reflecting their ongoing coordination on regional issues and shared interests.
According to reports, the meeting is part of broader diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Kuwait, aimed at maintaining close communication and reinforcing cooperation across political and regional matters.
While the talks underscore the importance of the bilateral relationship, no additional details have been released regarding the topics discussed or any outcomes from the meeting.
The اللقاء took place during an official visit by the Kuwaiti minister to Türkiye, where both sides engaged in discussions reflecting their ongoing coordination on regional issues and shared interests.
According to reports, the meeting is part of broader diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Kuwait, aimed at maintaining close communication and reinforcing cooperation across political and regional matters.
While the talks underscore the importance of the bilateral relationship, no additional details have been released regarding the topics discussed or any outcomes from the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment