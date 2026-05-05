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Turkish, Kuwaiti FMs Hold High-Level Diplomatic Meeting in Ankara

Turkish, Kuwaiti FMs Hold High-Level Diplomatic Meeting in Ankara


2026-05-05 01:37:29
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan met on Monday with Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Ankara, as part of continued efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The اللقاء took place during an official visit by the Kuwaiti minister to Türkiye, where both sides engaged in discussions reflecting their ongoing coordination on regional issues and shared interests.

According to reports, the meeting is part of broader diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Kuwait, aimed at maintaining close communication and reinforcing cooperation across political and regional matters.

While the talks underscore the importance of the bilateral relationship, no additional details have been released regarding the topics discussed or any outcomes from the meeting.

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