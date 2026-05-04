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IRGC Releases Map Claiming Control Zones in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a new map outlining maritime areas in the Strait of Hormuz that it says fall under its control, according to reports.
The mapped zone reportedly extends between two maritime boundary lines, one running from the western edge of Iran’s Qeshm Island toward the coast near Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, and another stretching from Kuh-e Mobarak in southern Iran toward waters south of Fujairah in the UAE. It was not immediately clear whether this represents a new expansion or a reassertion of previously stated positions.
The announcement comes amid ongoing regional tensions and heightened security concerns in the strategic waterway, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes for energy supplies.
Recent months have seen military escalation in the region, followed by retaliatory actions and broader disruptions affecting maritime traffic through the strait. The situation has also been shaped by intermittent ceasefire efforts and diplomatic engagement involving regional intermediaries, though no lasting agreement has been reached.
The Strait of Hormuz has remained a focal point of geopolitical friction, with competing claims and security warnings contributing to uncertainty over navigation and shipping operations in the area.
The mapped zone reportedly extends between two maritime boundary lines, one running from the western edge of Iran’s Qeshm Island toward the coast near Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, and another stretching from Kuh-e Mobarak in southern Iran toward waters south of Fujairah in the UAE. It was not immediately clear whether this represents a new expansion or a reassertion of previously stated positions.
The announcement comes amid ongoing regional tensions and heightened security concerns in the strategic waterway, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes for energy supplies.
Recent months have seen military escalation in the region, followed by retaliatory actions and broader disruptions affecting maritime traffic through the strait. The situation has also been shaped by intermittent ceasefire efforts and diplomatic engagement involving regional intermediaries, though no lasting agreement has been reached.
The Strait of Hormuz has remained a focal point of geopolitical friction, with competing claims and security warnings contributing to uncertainty over navigation and shipping operations in the area.
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