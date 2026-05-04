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Indonesia, Japan Formalize New Defense Agreement
(MENAFN) Indonesia and Japan have formalized a new defense agreement, marking a significant step in strengthening military ties and regional stability, according to an official statement released Monday.
Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin welcomed Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro in Jakarta for high-level discussions, culminating in the signing of a Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA).
In a joint statement, the ministers noted that both nations “welcomed the steady strengthening of defense cooperation, including people-to-people exchanges, education, capacity building, and joint exercises between the defense authorities, under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership,” underscoring growing collaboration across multiple fronts.
The agreement is designed to “further promote mutually beneficial bilateral defense cooperation and contributing to the peace and stability of both countries and the region,” reflecting a shared commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific.
Key areas covered under the DCA include maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and expanded collaboration in defense technology and equipment.
The development follows Japan’s recent move to relax restrictions on defense equipment, a policy shift seen as paving the way for deeper international cooperation.
During the talks, both sides also explored the creation of an “Integrated Defense Dialogue Mechanism” aimed at advancing a more coordinated and comprehensive partnership.
Additionally, the ministers “concurred on enhancing discussions on measures to protect classified military information, with a view to strengthening operational cooperation.”
They further “concurred that, when necessary to ensure the security of both countries and peace and stability in the region, both sides would consult with each other,” signaling closer strategic alignment.
Reaffirming the importance of ASEAN’s central role, the two countries agreed to continue discussions on multilateral cooperation, including trilateral initiatives with Australia as well as broader engagement through platforms such as the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.
Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin welcomed Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro in Jakarta for high-level discussions, culminating in the signing of a Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA).
In a joint statement, the ministers noted that both nations “welcomed the steady strengthening of defense cooperation, including people-to-people exchanges, education, capacity building, and joint exercises between the defense authorities, under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership,” underscoring growing collaboration across multiple fronts.
The agreement is designed to “further promote mutually beneficial bilateral defense cooperation and contributing to the peace and stability of both countries and the region,” reflecting a shared commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific.
Key areas covered under the DCA include maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and expanded collaboration in defense technology and equipment.
The development follows Japan’s recent move to relax restrictions on defense equipment, a policy shift seen as paving the way for deeper international cooperation.
During the talks, both sides also explored the creation of an “Integrated Defense Dialogue Mechanism” aimed at advancing a more coordinated and comprehensive partnership.
Additionally, the ministers “concurred on enhancing discussions on measures to protect classified military information, with a view to strengthening operational cooperation.”
They further “concurred that, when necessary to ensure the security of both countries and peace and stability in the region, both sides would consult with each other,” signaling closer strategic alignment.
Reaffirming the importance of ASEAN’s central role, the two countries agreed to continue discussions on multilateral cooperation, including trilateral initiatives with Australia as well as broader engagement through platforms such as the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.
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