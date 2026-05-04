Hannan Doubles High-Grade Footprint At Previsto Central, Every Channel Mineralized, Peru
|Metal
|Average Grade
|Maximum Grade
|Minimum Grade
|Gold (Au - g/t)
|0.94
|11.2
|0.008
|Silver (Ag - g/t)
|7.8
|68.9
|0.9
|Copper (Cu - ppm)
|421
|3,840
|50
|Tellurium (Te - ppm)
|8.3
|80.2
|0.2
Rock chip panel samples (n=2) are summarized below in Table 2. The southern end of the work area polygon (Channels CH18101 and CH18105) returned lower grades (0.1 to 0.2 g/t Au), interpreted as a higher, more distal erosional level relative to the high-grade core.
Table 2: Summary of panel samples, Previsto Central
|Metal
|Average Grade
|Maximum Grade
|Minimum Grade
|Gold (Au - g/t)
|6.0
|9.8
|2.3
|Silver (Ag - g/t)
|34.7
|64.4
|4.9
|Copper (Cu - ppm)
|615
|1,060
|170
|Tellurium (Te - ppm)
|19.3
|33.2
|5.4
Plate 1: Sample 18111, Previsto Central. Channel sample of a veined intrusive assayed 0.53 m @ 1.4 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag. The intrusive shows pervasive potassium-feldspar alteration cut by feldspar veining, with fine jarosite aggregates filling cavities along fractures and minute particles of free (visible) gold.
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Mirador Creek Detailed Results
Mapping at Mirador Creek continues to define a large hydrothermal footprint. 151 channel samples were collected for a cumulative length of 187.6 m. Hyperspectral analysis confirms the presence of chalcedonic or opalline minerals ("water-silica"). This signature, combined with elevated arsenic (161.5 ppm) and antimony (3.5 ppm) in high-grade sample 15913 (1.7 g/t Au, 12.3 g/t Ag), reinforces the interpretation of a "sinter zone" representing the uppermost leakage portion of a deeper, larger system. Rock chip and channel samples from the Mirador Creek campaign are summarized in Table 3.
|Metal
|Average Grade
|Maximum Grade
|Minimum Grade
|Channels (151 samples)
|Gold (Au - g/t)
|0.07
|1.74
|0.0005 (DL)
|Silver (Ag - g/t)
|1
|12.3
|0.03
|Copper (Cu - ppm)
|141
|1,685
|3
|Tellurium (Te - ppm)
|1
|15
|0.0025 (DL)
|Rock Chips (40 samples)
|Gold (Au - g/t)
|0.05
|0.22
|0.001
|Silver (Ag - g/t)
|1
|8
|0.1
|Copper (Cu - ppm)
|488
|5,070
|15
|Tellurium (Te - ppm)
|1.1
|5.4
|0.06
Lithocap Interpretation and Implications
The combination of abundant water-silica (chalcedonic and opalline minerals) and a gibbsite-kaolinite alteration assemblage is diagnostic of a steam-heated lithocap environment. Lithocaps of this type form above the main boiling zones of epithermal deposits and the core of porphyry systems, and are a critical vector in alkalic porphyry-epithermal exploration.
Key implications for the prospect:
- System Preservation: Near-surface lithocap assemblages indicate the majority of the potential mineralized body is preserved at depth, not lost to erosion. Target Scale: In analogous alkalic systems, the vertical extent of mineralization can exceed 500 m. Vectoring: The transition from water-silica zones at Mirador Creek and the higher elevations of Previsto Central toward the high-grade gold channels provides a clear vector to the higher-energy core of the system for future drill targeting.
Alkalic Porphyry-Epithermal Context, Rare and Significant
Work by the Company's geological consultants has confirmed that the Previsto system displays the hallmark characteristics of an alkalic porphyry-epithermal district, a class of deposit that includes some of the world's largest and highest-grade gold systems. Key features include:
- Roscoelite-cemented hydrothermal breccias associated with Au-Ag-Te-V-Cu-Mo-Pb-Ba-As, with grades up to 33.1 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag at Las Helenas. Fluorite occurring as cement in roscoelite-cemented breccias, a diagnostic feature of alkalic systems. Massive adularia alteration associated with Au-Ag-Te mineralization. Pseudoleucite-bearing syenite porphyries, a silica-undersaturated intrusive suite that is globally rare and genetically linked to alkalic gold mineralization.
The geological parallels to Cripple Creek in Colorado, which has produced over 30 million ounces of gold from a similar alkalic igneous setting with roscoelite, adularia, and telluride associations, are direct and compelling. Emperor and Tuvatu in Fiji provide additional alkalic analogues. Previsto is the first system of this type to be recognized in Peru, and the doubling of its footprint with Previsto Far North substantially increases the project's district-scale potential.
Next Steps
Hannan's team is actively advancing multiple work fronts to capitalize on this material expansion of Previsto:
- Structural Mapping: Detailed mapping and channel sampling of Previsto Central outcrops to further define high grade gold and understand the structural controls of mineralization. Data integration: Integrating and ground truthing the high-resolution lithostructural interpretation completed by Gavin Daneel. Mirador Creek Extensions: Further systematic sampling to locate extensions and repetitions of the confirmed high-grade mineralization along strike and in parallel structures.
Belen (DIA Valiente) Drilling Update
Final assays have been received for the follow-up drilling completed at the Sortilegio and Vista Alegre prospects.
- Sortilegio (HDDSL002 - 300.05 m): Intercepted a 32 m zone (from 31 m) of abundant pyrite/oxidized sulphide mineralization with quartz. Results showed individual samples up to 0.5 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu, with associated anomalism of Mo, Te, Bi, and W. This is interpreted as the "roots" of a hydrothermal system due to textural observations and geochemical association. Sortilegio (HDDSL001 - 426.55 m): Targeted a chargeability high; the anomaly was attributed to abundant primary magnetite in diorites/monzonites. Vista Alegre (HDDVA004 - 217.25 m): Tested a high-resistivity target; the anomaly was explained by variations in alteration mineralogy and did not intercept significant mineralization.
About the Project
The 100% owned Previsto prospect (AMANECER project) is located in central-eastern Peru (Figure 1). The area is characterized by steep topography on the eastern flank of the Central Cordillera with elevations between 800 m and 2,000 m above sea level. The prospect was discovered in 2021 during an extensive greenfields prospecting program initiated by Hannan targeting back-arc porphyry copper-gold systems.
Previsto has rapidly evolved from a greenfields prospect to an emerging alkalic porphyry-epithermal area. At Previsto and Belen, a significant-scale porphyry cluster is present within an area of 25 km by 10 km, with eight porphyry and/or epithermal targets now identified in detail with up to 10 earlier-stage targets awaiting further work. The identification of Previsto Far North further expands this already significant footprint.
The Company is executing a multi-year strategy to systematically prospect and drill test its extensive land package in this emerging Miocene-aged, linked porphyry-epithermal mineral belt.
Technical Background
All samples were collected by Hannan geologists. Samples were transported to ALS in Lima via third-party services using trackable parcels and by company staff. At the laboratory, rock samples were prepared and analyzed by standard methods. The sample preparation involved crushing 70% to less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method ME-MS61, a four-acid digest performed on 0.25 g of the sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is via ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed in rock and soils by ALS in Lima using a standard sample preparation and 30 g fire assay sample charge. Soil samples were analyzed by a portable XRF (VANTA-VMR) using an in-house protocol which includes routine use of CRM and field duplicates as well as 10% check samples analyzed by ALS Lima. QAQC protocol for rock samples is to include one CRM per 25 samples.
Channel samples are considered representative of the in situ mineralization. At this stage, true widths of mineralization are not known. Grab or panel samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.
About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)
Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large gold and copper mineralizing systems in new frontiers in Peru. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.
Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the project is available through the Hannan Metals website at and the Hannan YouTube channel at @HannanMetals
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