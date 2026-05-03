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US States Launch Drone Pilot Programs to Respond to School Shootings
(MENAFN) Several US states are introducing pilot programs that use drones as part of responses to school shooting incidents, according to reports.
As stated by reports, Florida has set aside $557,000 to roll out drone systems in Broward, Leon, and Volusia counties, with Deltona High School scheduled to begin using the technology on Friday.
Georgia has also approved $550,000 for a similar initiative that will be implemented in five high schools, which have not yet been selected.
“Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days,” Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told The Center Square.
The Texas-based company behind the system develops drones designed to deploy non-lethal tools, including sirens, strobe lighting, and pepper spray, intended to disorient suspects. The drones can be controlled remotely through existing school surveillance systems.
The pilot initiatives are planned to run for one year, costing roughly $8 per student.
Marston noted that interest in the program is expanding to additional states, saying: “We expect to see things in Texas next year.”
As stated by reports, Florida has set aside $557,000 to roll out drone systems in Broward, Leon, and Volusia counties, with Deltona High School scheduled to begin using the technology on Friday.
Georgia has also approved $550,000 for a similar initiative that will be implemented in five high schools, which have not yet been selected.
“Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days,” Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told The Center Square.
The Texas-based company behind the system develops drones designed to deploy non-lethal tools, including sirens, strobe lighting, and pepper spray, intended to disorient suspects. The drones can be controlled remotely through existing school surveillance systems.
The pilot initiatives are planned to run for one year, costing roughly $8 per student.
Marston noted that interest in the program is expanding to additional states, saying: “We expect to see things in Texas next year.”
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