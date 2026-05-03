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Ukrainian Air Force Officer Details Mixed Results in Drone Defense Performance
(MENAFN) According to reports, a senior officer in the Ukrainian Air Force has acknowledged significant inconsistencies in the country’s performance in countering unmanned aerial threats, revealing that many interceptor teams have struggled to achieve successful outcomes over an extended period.
As stated by reports, Colonel Pavel Elizarov, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, said in an interview that out of roughly 300 drone-interceptor crews, only a limited number recorded consistent successes against Russian UAVs, while a substantial portion did not register any confirmed interceptions over the course of a year.
According to reports, Elizarov noted that 66 crews achieved more than ten successful drone shootdowns, while 170 crews reportedly failed to down any targets. He also cited regional disparities, including one area where the majority of teams recorded no successful interceptions.
As stated by reports, the officer described broader structural and logistical challenges within Ukraine’s low-altitude air defense system, including inconsistent deployment practices and coordination issues between units. He also pointed to inefficiencies in equipment distribution and operational readiness, where some units reportedly lacked essential components while others had unused resources.
According to reports, he further suggested that earlier advantages in drone warfare capabilities had diminished over time, arguing that earlier operational momentum had not been fully sustained.
As stated by reports, the discussion comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly promoted Ukraine’s experience in drone warfare and air defense as a potential model for international partners, including countries in the Gulf and the United States.
According to reports, these statements have also emerged alongside broader political and defense-related debates within Ukraine regarding military procurement, defense production capacity, and ongoing efforts to strengthen air defense systems amid continued conflict with Russia.
As stated by reports, Colonel Pavel Elizarov, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, said in an interview that out of roughly 300 drone-interceptor crews, only a limited number recorded consistent successes against Russian UAVs, while a substantial portion did not register any confirmed interceptions over the course of a year.
According to reports, Elizarov noted that 66 crews achieved more than ten successful drone shootdowns, while 170 crews reportedly failed to down any targets. He also cited regional disparities, including one area where the majority of teams recorded no successful interceptions.
As stated by reports, the officer described broader structural and logistical challenges within Ukraine’s low-altitude air defense system, including inconsistent deployment practices and coordination issues between units. He also pointed to inefficiencies in equipment distribution and operational readiness, where some units reportedly lacked essential components while others had unused resources.
According to reports, he further suggested that earlier advantages in drone warfare capabilities had diminished over time, arguing that earlier operational momentum had not been fully sustained.
As stated by reports, the discussion comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly promoted Ukraine’s experience in drone warfare and air defense as a potential model for international partners, including countries in the Gulf and the United States.
According to reports, these statements have also emerged alongside broader political and defense-related debates within Ukraine regarding military procurement, defense production capacity, and ongoing efforts to strengthen air defense systems amid continued conflict with Russia.
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