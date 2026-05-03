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Ecoworld, Bengaluru Partners with DKMS Foundation India to Host Blood Stem Cell Donor Registration Drive
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, April 30, 2026: Ecoworld, one of Brookfield Properties’ marquee mixed-use developments located in Bellandur, successfully hosted a Blood Stem Cell Donor Registration Drive in partnership with DKMS Foundation India, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. The drive witnessed enthusiastic participation, with a significant number of individuals registering as potential stem cell donors on the day.
The initiative brought together employees, visitors, and community members, guiding them through an awareness session on blood stem cell donation, followed by step-by-step support with the registration process. The effort aimed to make donor registration more accessible and to encourage wider participation.
India’s stem cell sector is emerging as a global growth engine, with the market valued at approximately USD 395 million in 2024 and projected to nearly double by the end of the decade. Driven by advances in regenerative medicine, oncology, and stem cell banking, the industry is growing at over 12% annually. With more than 110 transplant centres and treatment costs significantly lower than Western markets, India is increasingly being recognized as a hub for safe, regulated, and accessible stem‑cell‑based healthcare.
Against this backdrop, Bengaluru’s growing prominence as a centre for stem cell donor awareness underscores the importance of community led initiatives such as these, which play a vital role in encouraging participation and strengthening India’s donor registry.
With the successful initiative of this drive, Ecoworld continues to strengthen its position as a community-first destination, one that goes beyond everyday experiences to enable purposeful, life-changing engagement.
The initiative brought together employees, visitors, and community members, guiding them through an awareness session on blood stem cell donation, followed by step-by-step support with the registration process. The effort aimed to make donor registration more accessible and to encourage wider participation.
India’s stem cell sector is emerging as a global growth engine, with the market valued at approximately USD 395 million in 2024 and projected to nearly double by the end of the decade. Driven by advances in regenerative medicine, oncology, and stem cell banking, the industry is growing at over 12% annually. With more than 110 transplant centres and treatment costs significantly lower than Western markets, India is increasingly being recognized as a hub for safe, regulated, and accessible stem‑cell‑based healthcare.
Against this backdrop, Bengaluru’s growing prominence as a centre for stem cell donor awareness underscores the importance of community led initiatives such as these, which play a vital role in encouraging participation and strengthening India’s donor registry.
With the successful initiative of this drive, Ecoworld continues to strengthen its position as a community-first destination, one that goes beyond everyday experiences to enable purposeful, life-changing engagement.
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