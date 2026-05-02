'Boost Spiritual And Cultural Tourism': PM Modi Expresses Delight On Exposition Of Lord Buddha's Relics In Ladakh

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight on Saturday on the exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha here.

Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister said, "It is a matter of immense delight that yesterday, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the 'Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of the Tathagata' was inaugurated in Leh."

"These revered relics are linked to the Piprahwa Stupa in Kapilavastu and were excavated in the closing years of the nineteenth century. They embody the enduring teachings of Lord Buddha."

"The exposition will continue until May 14. In the coming days, it will also travel to Zanskar. It offers a valuable opportunity for people from across Ladakh to pay their respects. It will also boost spiritual and cultural tourism in Ladakh," Prime Minister Modi added.

On its opening day of the exposition of the Lord Buddha's relics on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the devotees in 'Darshan' of the holy relics and also addressed a large gathering of people.

Union Minister Shah said on the inaugural day of the exposition that these relics of Lord Buddha have come to Ladakh after 70 years.

He added that there were no roads, no connectivity and no access to the main towns in those days and that must have been the reason that very few fortunate devotees had Darshan of these relics 70 years ago.

Union Home Minister Shah said that not only large numbers of Buddhists from Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh have the opportunity to have Darshan of these relics now, but followers of other faiths have also come to witness the exposition.

He added that the exposition was started on Buddha Purnima on Friday and the festival had arrived with redoubled joy for the people.

"Lord Buddha is the only Avatar who was born on Buddha Purnima, attained salvation on Buddha Purnima and gave up physical existence on Budhha Purnima," the Union Home Minister said.

He told the gathering that Lord Buddha's message is as relevant to our times as it was 2,500 years ago.

The Union Home Minister said that Ladakh as a spiritual land of Buddhism has stood out as a beacon to outside world during times of war and peace.

He recalled that as part of the historical Silk route, Ladakh was not only a meeting point for trade and commerce, but it was a meeting point of minds and religions.